Aleteia
Aleteia Premium
News
Inspiring Stories
Voices & Views
Lifestyle
Spirituality
Issues & Implications
For Her
Church
Art & Culture
Travel
Art & Culture
separateurCreated with Sketch.

How monks invented Germany’s beloved Christmas cookie

Yellow Title Icon
Article Premium - Log in or create your account (100% free)
Lebkuchen Christmas cookie

Firn | Shutterstock

whatsappfacebooktwitter-xemailnative
V. M. Traverso - published on 12/15/24
whatsappfacebooktwitter-xemailnative
Lebkuchen, Germany's most beloved Christmas treats, were invented in the 13th century by medieval monks in Nuremberg.

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.

Donate with just 3 clicks

*Your donation is tax deductible!

In towns across Germany, Christmas would not be the same without Lebkuchen, honey-sweetened Christmas cookies often referred to as the German version of gingerbread. With a softer texture and richer in spices than gingerbread, Lebkuchen are considered a staple of German Christmas and a popular seasonal gift for friends and family. 

Did you enjoy this article? Would you like to read more like this?

Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. It’s free!

Tags:
ChristmasFoodGermanyMonks
Aleteia exists thanks to your donations

Help us to continue our mission of sharing Christian news and inspiring stories. Please make a donation today! Take advantage of the end of the year to get a tax deduction for 2024.

banner image
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Newsletter
Did you enjoy this article? Would you like to read more like this?

Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. It’s free!