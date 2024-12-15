Pray this Psalm after receiving Holy Communion

I kept faith, even when I said,

“I am greatly afflicted!”

I said in my alarm,

“All men are liars!”

How can I repay the Lord

for all the great good done for me?

I will raise the cup of salvation

and call on the name of the Lord.

I will pay my vows to the Lord

in the presence of all his people.

Dear in the eyes of the Lord

is the death of his devoted.

Lord, I am your servant,

your servant, the child of your maidservant;

you have loosed my bonds.

I will offer a sacrifice of praise

and call on the name of the Lord.

I will pay my vows to the Lord

in the presence of all his people,

In the courts of the house of the Lord,

in your midst, O Jerusalem.

Hallelujah!