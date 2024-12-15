Start the audio Advent calendar of ‘A Christmas Carol’ today

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
*Your donation is tax deductible!
There are few Christmas stories that have touched as many hearts as Charles Dickens’ masterpiece, A Christmas Carol. By the end of a grueling Christmas Eve journey through time, the audience accompanies Scrooge to learn how to keep the spirit of Christmas in our hearts all year long. Now, there’s a way to keep A Christmas Carol in our hearts all Advent long, with A Christmas Carol: An Audio Advent Calendar.