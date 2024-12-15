The Rosary overcomes hatred, Ukrainian cardinal says

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
*Your donation is tax deductible!
The world’s youngest cardinal encouraged listeners at a prayer service in Rome to pray the Rosary as a way to overcome hatred.
"The Rosary is a prayer by which we can overcome hatred and fulfil our vocation as messengers of God’s love,” said Cardinal Mykola Bychok, bishop of the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of SS. Peter and Paul of Melbourne, Australia. “It is this spiritual sword that will help the people of Ukraine to overcome the enemy.”
Cardinal Bychok, 44, who was born in Ternopil, Ukraine, and is a member of the Redemptorist Order, delivered the homily during Vespers for the feast of the Immaculate Conception.
The service was held at Domus Australia in Rome. He said that the rosary has been a “central part” of his prayer life. He called the Blessed Virgin Mary “an example to us on how to live our life in the service of God.”
“As a Redemptorist, [a rosary] was presented to me on a day of my clothing in the habit with the words ‘Brother! Receive the spiritual sword.’ The Rosary is our spiritual sword but as Our Lady reminded us in Fatima, God’s love is stronger than the world’s hatred.”
Every person is chosen by God to fulfil his will, Cardinal Bychok said, but each person can find help in doing so from the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
“In Ephesians 1:4, we read, ‘Before the world was made, he chose us; he chose us in Christ, to be holy and spotless, and to live through love in his presence,’” he said. “We are all chosen by God to fulfil his will in everything we do. To live a life of holiness, giving glory to God for all that we have received.”
“It is the power of prayer and the intercession of the Most Holy Mother of God that empowers all of us to fight ‘the good fight’ and to make known the love of God in Ukraine, Australia, and throughout the world."
Cardinal Bychok was one of 21 Churchmen who were created cardinals by Pope Francis in the most recent consistory on December 7. He spoke of his selection not as an honor “but a cross — a cross that I do not carry alone” and asked those present to pray for him. “Your prayers give me great strength to carry this cross,” he said.
He then led those present in a decade of the Rosary for peace in Ukraine and the world and formally blessed the image of Our Lady of the Southern Cross and Help of Christians, according to The Catholic Weekly of Sydney, Australia.