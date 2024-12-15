Why this famous poet became Catholic on Christmas Day

One of Claudel’s poems that I read over and over is his “Five Great Odes.” In it, he comments on the power of the Magnificat at vespers, writing, “It is the hour to stop and consider what you have done/ and how your work is joined to that of the day.../ the Magnificat at Vespers, when the sun/ measures the whole earth.” He seems to be recalling an experience indelibly marked in his memory from December 25, 1886, much as any of us have vivid memories of our own mothers and the closeness we have shared with them. This is what Claudel feels, an unbreakable bond formed on Christmas day when he was gathered into her arms.