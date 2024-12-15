Winter prayer to experience love, warmth, and light (Video)

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
The transition from fall to winter is often hectic as Thanksgiving travel gives way to Advent and Christmas. It can sometimes be totally overwhelming, even for those who are determined to avoid the most secular and materialistic aspects of the season.
And as the days grow colder and darker, even the hustle and bustle of the holidays can’t ward off the many challenges winter brings. Especially for those of us living in northern climates, that means dealing with dropping temperatures, icy winds, snow... and a feeling that you would just like to hibernate for the next few months.
I found a poetic prayer that expresses all this perfectly. “In the Midst of Winter” was composed by Cal Wick, and you can find it on jesuitresource.
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW to pray along with me. And feel free to share your own thoughts and winter prayers in the comment section below.