Witness the Rosary’s power in a 5-minute video this Advent

The busy pace of modern life — managing careers, raising children, and fielding endless demands — makes it hard to find time for prayer. Yet one woman found that praying the Rosary every day brought peace in the chaos. And now she’s sharing that joyful habit with countless people around the world.
Kristin Reilly is the mother of seven children and works full-time as a banker. Years ago, she and her husband decided to pray the Rosary together every day for Lent, a story she shared in this interview. That habit became their daily practice, and eventually, Reilly had the idea to share her daily Rosary with others on Instagram.
She set up an Instagram-based Rosary ministry called Many Hail Marys at a Time, where anyone can join in for a daily Rosary at 6:45 AM CST. The profile bio reads, “The Rosary meditation is life’s greatest secret. It will take care of anything.”
This account grew out of her personal Instagram page and website, both called “One Hail Mary at a Time,” a phrase that describes how she tries to live daily life rooted in praying the Rosary.
Join in the joy
Looking to embrace the calm and peace of Christ’s coming this Advent? Don’t miss a new mini-documentary sharing the story of Reilly’s Rosary ministry.
Award-winning Catholic filmmaker Spirit Juice Studios produced two short videos (each under five minutes!). They’re just the thing to watch this Advent for a timely reminder to refocus our hearts on prayer.
In just a few minutes, be reminded of the Rosary’s transformative power, inspired by Kristin’s example and Spirit Juice’s artistry.
You can watch the two videos here.
Is your life getting hard?
What can one prayer do?
A life raft in the storm
Aleteia asked the incredible Kristin Reilly to explain the story behind her ministry. She said:
Often, when I describe what “one Hail Mary at a time” means to me is that it acts as my life raft, a divine space resulting in peace and surrender, that anchors my day in the chaos and storms of daily life.
The delighted surprise from the platform, a generous ongoing gift from God, has been the community and spiritual friendship of support. We are all lost boats and every day we begin again with Hail Mary!
Balance for busy people
Rob Kaczmark, president and CEO of Spirit Juice Studios, explained how Reilly’s story can inspire others.
Busy people might think that they don’t have time for prayer, but her ministry shows how prayer actually can support and enhance the things that keep us busy, such as parenthood and a professional career. He said:
Balancing the demands of being a Catholic parent while pursuing a career can be a challenging and often overwhelming task. However, keeping ourselves close to God through prayer can be one of the most important practices to help navigate this balance. This is what I think the core of One Hail Mary At A Time is and this is what inspired us to make this mini-documentary.
We wanted to create a short film that showcases these challenges, and these experiences and shows how we can find the right balance in that. More importantly, we wanted to present how important and powerful the rosary, and prayer in general, could be in these situations. Prayer and faith can support both aspects of life, parenthood and career — and it’s so crucial to integrate them.
As we draw near to Christmas, praying the Rosary this Advent might be just what you need to find an oasis of peace and calm amidst the bustling preparations of the season.