5 Keys to a stress-free Christmas (Photos)

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
*Your donation is tax deductible!
Advent is supposed to be a time of spiritual preparation, but for many of us the days leading up to Christmas is really just a long checklist of things that we have to get done. There is shopping to do, menus to plan, Christmas parties to attend... and more shopping, of course!
Is it any wonder that the season that represents peace and joy is actually one of the most psychologically draining times of the year? Back in 2016, Harvard Medical School highlighted a study that bore this out: "Sixty-two percent of respondents described their stress level as 'very or somewhat' elevated during the holidays, while only 10 percent reported no stress during the season."
The article then gives a scientific explanation of what is happening the brain:
Because the holiday season often requires us to keep track of and pay attention to a greater number of responsibilities than usual, the brain’s prefrontal cortex goes into overdrive. Over time, a high level of demand can decrease memory, halt production of new brain cells, and cause existing brain cells to die. Fortunately, holiday stress is a special kind of stress: an acute reaction to an immediate threat.
Why bother with Christmas?
That's fascinating, but also a bit depressing, at least to me. For one thing, it makes the experience of Christmas sound like the equivalent of surviving a war zone. (If you visited a shopping mall this weekend, you may agree with that diagnosis.)
It makes me wonder why anyone would bother to celebrate Christmas at all. And if Christmas is just a list of activities and tasks, it would probably make sense to "opt out" of the holiday frenzy.
Most of us would never consider doing that, of course, because we feel like we would be missing out.
Missing out on what, though? What is it about this season that tugs at our hearts and fills our hearts with longing? Could an event that happened 2,000 years ago, the birth of a baby, really continue to move people's hearts in such a dramatic way?
The keys to living a stress-free Christmas
If so, then brain chemistry is not enough to explain all the frenzy of Christmas. And while human psychology no doubt plays a part in the stress and anxiety many of us experience this time of year, I can't help but suspect there is also something else going on.
(Note: If you are experiencing serious stress and anxiety, you should definitely speak with a medical professional.)
In my own personal experience, I feel most stressed out and unhappy when I forget the meaning and purpose of what I am doing. And that is certainly true when it comes to Christmas.
With that in mind, here are my 5 keys to a stress-free Christmas. Click on the PHOTO GALLERY below to view.