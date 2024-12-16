Have you gone to confession during Advent yet?

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
In many parishes throughout the world there are special times during Advent to go to confession.
Often this includes a communal prayer service where multiple priests come together at a single location to hear individual confessions.
This gives busy people the chance and opportunity to receive the sacrament before the joyous celebration of Christmas Day.
How will I prepare for Jesus?
Christmas is almost here! Children in particular are filled with joy, eagerly awaiting one of the most anticipated days of the entire year.
The Gospel brings to the forefront that child-like joy of being in the presence of Jesus. While many children in today’s world care more about presents than they do about the celebration of Christ’s birth, their joy and anticipation for material goods should make us step back and reflect on our own lives.
Do I have that same joy when I look forward to the coming of Jesus at Christmas? Or more importantly, will I be as joyful as St. John the Baptist was when he was brought into the presence of the Savior?
Do I look forward to that decisive day when God calls me home? Or am I afraid and ashamed of my sins?
Advent is a perfect time to stop and examine our own spiritual lives, discovering the state of our soul and asking ourselves if the thought of seeing Jesus today (or some other day in the future) would bring joy into our lives.
If we are ashamed at all of our sins, we should take advantage of our local parish offerings for confession and let God cleanse our souls so that we can truly pray, "Come, Lord Jesus!"