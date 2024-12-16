How Dick Van Dyke continues to inspire us this Christmas

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
*Your donation is tax deductible!
Dick Van Dyke is often associated with the holiday season thanks to his hugely popular movies, such as Mary Poppins, that make for great family viewing. However, in his one hundredth year, the entertainer is still inspiring us at Christmas, but for slightly different reasons.
Firstly, the nonagenarian narrowly escaped a fire thanks to his neighbor's help when wildfires caught hold in his hometown of Malibu. As he shared in a press interview next to his neighbors: "These guys, I owe my life to and my house to, so God bless you guys."
However, Van Dyke needed the help from his neighbors as he'd exhausted himself trying to make sure his animals were led to safety before he escaped. Thankfully they all survived, even though his cat Bobo went missing temporarily.
A pop career?
And in what's been a busy week, despite just celebrating his 99th birthday, Van Dyke has also made a foray into pop music with the band Coldplay. Dapperly dressed in a white suit, the elderly gentleman is central to Coldplay's video, All My Love, a song from their upcoming album.
The video is a wonderful homage to the actor, shining a light on all his achievements, his family life, and the fact that even at such a great age, there seems to be no stopping him.
While the actor is still incredibly spritely, the sense of nostalgia when watching the video certainly brings a tear to the eye. It's a real visual trip down memory lane that sees Coldplay's Chris Martin honoring not only Van Dyke, but his more vulnerable generation.
It's a celebration of life, and a celebration of love. However, it also allows us to see the importance of not taking ourselves too seriously, perhaps the greatest gift Van Dyke has constantly shared with us over decades.
If you'd like -- or need -- a reminder to see life through the lens, and energy, of such an inspiring Hollywood legend, take a few minutes to watch the trailer below.