Reflections and images from Pope’s day-trip to Corsica

Ministry can be tiring! We ought to be concerned about those people who are always on the go, always at the center of attention, and perhaps through overzealousness never settle down, never take a moment for themselves. Brothers and sisters, that is not good. There need to be places to go and times set aside when every priest and every religious can tend to themselves. But not to get a facelift to be more attractive, no! Speak with your Friend, your Lord, and especially with your Mother – do not forget about Our Lady, please! Talk to them about your life and how things are going. Always go to your confessor or some friend who knows you well to talk and let him or her help you discern well.