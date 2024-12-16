Reflections and images from Pope’s day-trip to Corsica

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
Pope Francis made a quick trip over the Mediterranean on Sunday, to the French island of Corsica. The less-than-one-hour flight didn't give him time for a press conference on the way back (and perhaps his energy seemed low as he prepares to turn 88 on December 17).
The 12-hour trip gave the Pope time to close a conference on "popular religiosity" -- meaning expressions of faith and devotions among the faithful people of God, such as processions, particular prayers, or observances attached to certain saints or symbols.
His address on that theme was the only lengthy discourse of the trip.
1Popular piety
Here is some of what the Pope said regarding popular piety.
Religion and society
More than 2,000 years have passed since the Incarnation of the Son of God, and since then, numerous ages and cultures have come and gone. In some periods of history, the Christian faith shaped the lives of peoples and their political institutions, whereas today, especially in European countries, the question of God seems to be retreating as people become increasingly indifferent to his presence and his word. Even so, in analysing this scenario, we need to beware of hasty considerations and ideological judgements that, even in our day, would pit Christian culture and secular culture against one another. This is a mistake!
Simple gestures and symbols
On the one hand, popular piety points back to the Incarnation as the foundation of the Christian faith, which always finds expression in a people’s culture, history and languages and is transmitted through the symbols, customs, rites and traditions of a living community. On the other hand, such piety also attracts and involves persons who are on the threshold of faith. Although they may not practice their faith regularly, popular piety enables them to experience their roots and affections, as well as to encounter ideals and values that they find useful for their own lives and for society.
Faith isn't a private affair
When popular piety is successful in communicating the Christian faith and the cultural values of a given people, uniting hearts and building community, it bears great fruit that has an effect on society as a whole, including relations between political, social and institutions and the Church. Faith cannot remain a private affair. We have to be careful about this, I would say privatization of faith is a heretical development.
Secular society and religion, hand in hand
As Benedict XVI stated, a healthy secularity “frees religion from the encumbrance of politics, and allows politics to be enriched by the contribution of religion, while maintaining the necessary distance, clear distinction and indispensable collaboration between the two spheres... This kind of healthy secularity ensures that political activity does not manipulate religion, while the practice of religion remains free from a politics of self-interest, which at times is barely compatible with, if not downright contrary to, religious belief. For this reason, a healthy secularity, embodying unity in distinction, is necessary and even vital for both spheres” (Ecclesia in Medio Oriente, 29). Benedict XVI pointed out a healthy secularism, but alongside a religiosity. Both fields are respected. In this way, more effective forms of collaboration can develop, without prejudice or opposition, in a dialogue that is open, frank, and fruitful.
2Angelus: Self-care and joy
Next up on the Pope's schedule was praying the midday Angelus with priests and religious of the island. A special moment of that meeting was the Pope's greeting to a 95-year-old who had been a priest for 70 years!
In an often humorous address, the Holy Father urged the Church's ministers to take care that they are not getting in the way of sharing Christ, by mistakenly sharing only themselves. He also urged them to protect as first priority their relationship with the Lord. But linked to this, he emphasized self-care.
"The more priests or religious spend themselves in service to God’s Kingdom, the more they need also to care for themselves," he said.
Tend to yourselves
Ministry can be tiring! We ought to be concerned about those people who are always on the go, always at the center of attention, and perhaps through overzealousness never settle down, never take a moment for themselves. Brothers and sisters, that is not good. There need to be places to go and times set aside when every priest and every religious can tend to themselves. But not to get a facelift to be more attractive, no! Speak with your Friend, your Lord, and especially with your Mother – do not forget about Our Lady, please! Talk to them about your life and how things are going. Always go to your confessor or some friend who knows you well to talk and let him or her help you discern well.
Find some joy
We should learn to share not only our struggles and challenges, but also our joy and our friendship among ourselves. Your Bishop says something that I like, namely, that it is important to move from the “Book of Lamentations” to the “Book of the Song of Songs.” This is not done often. We prefer the lamentations! [...] One of the Psalms says the same thing: “You have turned my mourning into dancing” (30:11). Let us share our joy at being apostles and disciples of the Lord! Joy must be shared. Otherwise, the place for joy is taken up by vinegar. [...] Please, put an end to complaints and envy. Do not turn green with envy. Let us ask the Lord to change our lamentation into dancing, to give us a sense of humor with evangelical simplicity.
3Holy Mass
In his homily, the Pope highlighted two ways to await the Messiah, as pointed out by the day's readings. We can wait with joy or with a lack of trust.
Waiting without trust, he said, is full of suspicion and anxiety.
One who has his mind full of egocentric thoughts loses joy and enthusiasm; instead of waiting with hope, he doubts about the future. Interested only in worldly projects, he does not await the work of Providence. He can't wait with the hope that the Holy Spirit gives.
4Birthday wishes and home
Before departing Corsica, the Holy Father had a 45-minute conversation with French President Macron.
Macron thanked the Holy Father "on behalf of Corsica and France." He also mentioned the suffering caused by a cyclone in the French archipelago of Mayotte, north of Madagascar, which was remembered by the Pope during the Angelus address.
On the flight home, the journalists presented him with a birthday cake.