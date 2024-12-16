Why the Canticle of Zechariah is perfect for Advent

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
The Gospel of Luke is a perfect book to read during Advent, as it not only contains the most extensive narratives of Jesus' birth, but it also has many prophetic verses in the first few chapters.
One prime example is the Canticle of Zechariah, spoken after the birth of St. John the Baptist.
In particular, the last few verses contain a wealth of spiritual insight that we can meditate on during Advent.
Dawn from on high
In the tender compassion of our God
the dawn from on high shall break upon us,
to shine on those who dwell in darkness and the shadow of death,
and to guide our feet into the way of peace.
Throughout the season of Advent, the Church has repeatedly referred to the “darkness” of the world. At the same time, Jesus is referred to as the “light of the world,” who has come to bring those in “darkness” to the light of life.
Too often we don’t let that symbolism sink into our own spiritual lives. We may think to ourselves that the people who lived before Christ were in darkness, not me. It is not “I” who live in darkness, but “them.”
Unfortunately this type of thinking deprives us of the light that God wants to give to us. All of us have “dark” areas of our lives, sins that we don’t like to talk about. It is precisely those areas that God wants to illumine with the light of his mercy.
Open the windows of your heart during Advent. Let the light of God’s mercy shine through and surrender those areas of your life that keep you in the dark.
The dawn of Christ’s birth is about to arrive. Will we be ready to allow that light to bring peace to our weary soul?
Come, Lord Jesus!