Here are the biblical roots for each O Antiphon

During the final week of Advent, the Roman Catholic Church meditates on various passages from the Bible that all speak of Jesus and his coming at Christmas.
These passages are called the O Antiphons and are typically heard during the Liturgy of the Hours and the verse before the Gospel at Mass.
They officially start on December 17 and end on December 23. The antiphons are biblically based and each feature a different title of the Messiah from the Old Testament.
The antiphons do not come with direct Bible citations, but can be clearly traced to specific passages.
Below is a listing of each antiphon and a link to another article that lists the Bible passage.
Biblical roots of the O Antiphons
O Sapientia — O Wisdom
O Adonai — O Lord
O Radix Jesse — O Root of Jesse
O Clavis David — O Key of David
O Oriens — O Dayspring
O Rex Gentium — O King of the Nations
O Emmanuel — O God with Us