Pope Francis’ “Life” to be adapted into a film

On the eve of his 88th birthday, Pope Francis welcomed news of a groundbreaking cinematic project based on his life. The film, set to be produced by the renowned Italian company Lucky Red, will bring to the screen the Pope’s recently published book-length interviews/autobiography, Life. La mia storia nella Storia (“My story through history”) co-written with Vatican journalist Fabio Marchese Ragona.
The book, released by HarperCollins Italia in March 2024, intertwines Pope Francis’ deeply personal memories with pivotal historical events, from the outbreak of World War II to the modern era.
Alternating between the Pope’s voice and contextual narration, the book has quickly gained international acclaim.
A journey of faith and humanity
Reflecting on the announcement, Pope Francis expressed his joy for the initiative, calling cinema a “true form of poetry” capable of making profound themes accessible.
“The language of cinema can help us reflect more immediately on many important topics,” he stated. “This project can certainly draw attention to the theme of memory, a vital subject, especially in these times of war. As a child, thanks to my parents, I discovered the world of cinema and found in some films true catecheses on humanity. I am grateful to those working on this project because it will be an act of evangelization.”
The film aims to capture not only the personal milestones of Jorge Mario Bergoglio’s life but also his spiritual and pastoral journey, including the historical contexts that shaped him.
A collaborative vision
Lucky Red, a production and distribution house led by Andrea Occhipinti, expressed honor at bringing the Pope’s life story to the big screen. “The idea of making a film about Pope Francis’ life is a thrilling challenge,” said Occhipinti, according to an article published by La Stampa.
HarperCollins Italia, the publishing house behind the autobiography, is equally proud of the endeavor. La Stampa also explained how Laura Donnini, the CEO of HarperCollins Italia, emphasized the significance of the book’s international success.
“Life is one of our most treasured projects,” she remarked. “Not only is it the first time we’ve spearheaded an international editorial initiative, but we’re also honored to have been the first to publish Pope Francis’ autobiography.”
A testament to memory
The Pope’s memoirs reflect a central theme of his papacy: the importance of remembering the past to understand the present.
From his childhood in Buenos Aires, shaped by both violence and hope, to his mission as the first Jesuit pope, the story is a rich narrative that weaves together themes of faith, resilience, and humanity.
As the world eagerly awaits the adaptation of Life, this project offers an opportunity for audiences to engage with the extraordinary journey of a man whose life has become a global icon of humility and closeness.