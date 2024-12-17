Prep your house for Christmas guests with the O Antiphons

This antiphon for O Root of Jesse’s stem brings to my mind the family tree and generations of descendants that led to the birth of Christ. I then think about what connects families and holidays — and food comes up first and foremost. Meal planning for your guests might be simple or complicated, depending on how many people you are adding to your home and how long they are staying. I try to make sure I have some easy breakfast and lunch foods available and then decide what special meals to make and how much preparation they require. Any meal prep you can do ahead of time will make life easier and give you more time to visit. Make and freeze cookie dough, soup, etc. ahead of time, prepping menu items you can refrigerate for a few days.