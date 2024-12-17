To-die-for hymn sung from a stunning basilica for Advent

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
The immense nature of the Catholic music tradition is boundless in its gifts to the Church, a fact that is beautifully illustrated by a recently recorded piece of relatively unknown sacred music. Today we’re listening to “O Wisdom of God,” a hymn by Polish composer Marian Machura.
Active for most of the 20th century as a composer, organist, and author of sacred music, Machura (1933-2016) spent his life close to the church. As an organist, he twice accompanied Masses celebrated by Pope St. John Paul II. Meanwhile his work as a composer added two full Masses to the Catholic hymnal, as well as a variety of melodies for responsorial psalms, prayers of the faithful, antiphons and hymns.
“O Wisdom of God” also has liturgical roots. It is an adaptation of the “O Antiphons,” a series of verses traditionally chanted during the Liturgy of the Hours for the last seven days of Advent, leading up to Christmas. Dating back as far as the 6th century, these are the same texts from which we source the lyrics of “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel.”
While written in the 20th century, Machura’s composition is reminiscent of the medieval musical traditions, and is written in a motet style. Furthermore, it is a polyphonic piece, which means that each voice part sings its own melody, which in turn creates another more intricate melody out of all of the voices.
This version of the song was adapted for 5 voices, arranged by Christopher G. Mueller who also translated and adapted the lyrics to English with the help of Fr. Jacek Buda, OP. Those who wish to sing the song with their own choirs can obtain the score of the motet here.
To hear more incredible choral recordings from the members of this fine choir, visit the YouTube channel of Liturgia.pl.