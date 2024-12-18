Christmas wreaths from Colonial Williamsburg (Photos)

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
At the heart of Williamsburg, Virginia is a living history museum dedicated to recreating the colonial American experience. Hundreds of restored and recreated buildings of the 17th – 19th centuries, peopled by costumed guides, give visitors a taste of what life was like just before the Revolutionary War.
What did a colonial Christmas look like?
The popular destination is particularly beautiful during the Christmas season. As told in the book Williamsburg Christmas: The Story of Decoration in the Colonial Capital, when the newly restored area first opened in the 1930s, the curators were surprised by the number of visitors who turned up at Christmastime. They realized that they needed to decorate the brick buildings, but if they wanted to maintain an air of historical accuracy, Christmas lights and plastic Santas would not do.
Researchers set to work studying what the town would have looked like during traditional Yuletide celebrations – but evidence was scanty and they were forced to turn to secondary sources and their imaginations.
Whether the resulting decorations are historically accurate is up for debate. But no one can deny that they are stunningly gorgeous – particularly the Colonial Williamsburg Christmas wreaths. They harken back to a simpler time but are also surprisingly creative.
Botanical exuberance
In addition to the tradition evergreen and holly, wreaths are constructed from a variety of other flora. Magnolia leaves, pomegranates, hedgeapples, pineapples, lemons, pears, dried flowers, pinecones, cinnamon sticks, and other botanical materials are arranged in elaborate designs. Like different species of butterflies, no two wreaths are exactly alike. Even such everyday colonial items as playing cards and clay pipes may find a place on a wreath!
The motifs are often continued on garlands hung on columns and railings, and “apple fans” displayed above doorways.
In addition to pleasing residents and visitors, the unusual decorations also benefit the local wildlife. Birds and other animals will later feast on seeds and fruits, providing much needed nourishment for the winter.
