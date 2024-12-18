How the Middle Ages shaped Christmas festivities

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
*Your donation is tax deductible!
Many of the traditions we cherish during the Christmas season — singing carols, decorating with greenery, and exchanging gifts — have origins far older than we might imagine. These beloved customs are deeply rooted in the Middle Ages, a time when Christian practice intertwined with ancient pagan practices to create the festive season we know today. From the adoption of evergreen trees to the melodies of early carols, this transformative period in history shaped the way Christmas is celebrated, blending sacred meaning with cultural tradition.
Medievalists.net highlights five key medieval influences that continue to define our holiday celebrations.
Solstice and Saturnalia
Long before Christmas was celebrated, midwinter festivals marked the season’s darkest days. Ancient Romans honored Saturn with the lively festival of Saturnalia. Lavish feasts, gift-giving, and playful customs were central to the celebrations.
Meanwhile, in Celtic regions, winter solstice traditions celebrated the promise of light’s return. These customs laid the groundwork for later Christmas festivities, as early Christians adapted existing practices to proclaim Christ as the light of the world.
The choice of December 25
The Gospels do not record the date of Jesus’ birth, but by the early 4th century, December 25 had been chosen as the feast day for Christ’s Nativity. This date aligned with both the Roman winter solstice and theological reasoning: it fell nine months after March 25, the Feast of the Annunciation, believed to mark Christ’s conception.
Medieval festivities: Faith meets folk traditions
By the Middle Ages, Christmas was firmly established in the Christian calendar, surrounded by a season of celebration that included several different feast days. However, pagan influences persisted.
Pre-Christian customs, including singing and dancing in pagan style, were gradually Christianized, evolving into cherished elements of the Christmas season.
Christmas plays and carols
The visual and dramatic elements of medieval Christmas services eventually gave rise to town-wide Christmas plays. These productions brought the Nativity to life, blending sacred storytelling with entertainment. Medievalists.net highlights the notable example of the 15th-century Shepherds’ Plays from Wakefield, which expanded 11 verses from Luke’s Gospel into theatrical performances.
The medieval period also saw the rise of Christmas carols. Originally, carols were festive songs accompanied by dancing, often performed in a circle.
Evergreen traditions
Evergreen trees, symbols of eternal life, were significant in both pagan and Christian cultures. During the Middle Ages, churches decorated outdoor trees with apples on Christmas Eve, celebrating “Adam and Eve Day.” Over time, these evergreens became central to Christmas festivities. In medieval Germany, fir trees were paraded through towns and adorned with decorations before being ceremonially burned. Similarly, homes and churches were decorated with holly and ivy, brightening the darkest days of winter with symbols of life and hope.
A living legacy
The traditions we enjoy today reflect a rich history of cultural exchange and adaptation. By weaving together ancient pagan customs with Christian faith, the Middle Ages gave us a season that transcends time and unites people in celebration. Whether we gather around a tree, sing carols, or share gifts, we are part of a centuries-old story that continues to inspire joy and community.