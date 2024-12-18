King Charles III honors Christians in the Middle East

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
King Charles III offered prayers for the people of Syria while attending a poignant Advent service at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in London, or Farm Street Church as it is known locally.
The service, which took place yesterday, was organized in collaboration with Aid to the Church in Need (ACN). It brought together diverse voices to reflect on hope, resilience, and the challenges faced by Middle Eastern Christian communities.
The event also marked a significant milestone: the 10th anniversary of ISIS’s invasion of Mosul and the Nineveh Plains in Iraq — a devastating chapter that saw the displacement of countless families. The gathering also acknowledged ongoing struggles in Syria, which continues to navigate uncertainty following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime.
“This special service at Farm Street Church reminds us of our shared commitment to walking with those in need and igniting hope in the face of challenges,” remarked Fr. Peter Gallagher, Provincial of the Jesuits in Britain, as shared by the Catholic Herald.
“We are grateful for the King’s presence and the opportunity to stand together in faith and solidarity, recognising the resilience of many Christian communities and God’s guiding presence in our lives.”
A Monarch’s Enduring Concern
King Charles has long been an advocate for Christians in the Middle East, consistently drawing attention to their plight. As Prince of Wales, he championed their cause, including at a historic 2018 service at Westminster Abbey.
At the Farm Street Church event, the King engaged with members of the Iraqi Christian diaspora and others who have experienced displacement firsthand.
Among those he met was Sr. Annie Demerjian of the Syrian Catholic Church, who described the monarch as profoundly compassionate. “He is the most humble man I have met in my life,” Sr. Annie shared, according to the Daily Mail.
"He remembered my name having met him a few years ago when I was in the UK, and he asked me about the situation in my country. He said he was praying for us, for all the people who have been displaced and find themselves battling against [the] odds."
Enduring challenges in Iraq
Dr. Caroline Hull, national director of ACN (UK), reflected on the enduring challenges faced by Iraq’s Christian communities:
"Throughout their long history dating back to the 1st century, the Christians of Iraq have been no strangers to suffering. But little could prepare them for the terrors that would be inflicted both on them and so many other communities in recent years. Since his time as Prince of Wales, the King has shown profound and unstinting compassion, going out of his way to hear the personal stories of the afflicted faithful. The King’s constant concern has been a huge source of encouragement for us at [the charity].”
ACN has been instrumental in rebuilding communities in Iraq, from restoring churches to reconstructing homes in towns like Qaraqosh. Dr. Hull emphasized that, while progress has been made, much work remains, adding:
“But that they have achieved so much and completed the work so quickly is a tribute to the compassion, the care and concern their friends and benefactors have shown them. Such help came at a time when they sorely needed it.”
Hope in a season of renewal
The timing of the service during Advent -- a season of expectation and hope -- added deeper significance. Fr. Dominic Robinson, the Jesuit parish priest of Farm Street Church, highlighted the event’s ecumenical spirit:
“It’s been a pleasure to bring together friends from different Christian traditions, all faiths and none, to celebrate seeds of hope during this significant season for us all,” he said, adding:
“Advent hope is evident in our local community and was seen today through the presence of our homeless parishioners, those in hospitality who serve us, and our wonderful volunteers."
The clergyman also pointed out that “amid the tragedies in the Holy Land and the Middle East, we were strengthened by the hope of the Iraqi Christian community, who are now rebuilding their ancient biblical lands.”
For Fr. Dominic, the presence of King Charles also proved significant, as he shared:
“The King’s presence, [and his] praying and meeting with concern for those on society’s peripheries, confirms this Advent hope for justice and peace, and we are truly grateful for his ongoing support,”
Cautious optimism
As the service concluded, attention turned to Syria, where Sunday worship has resumed in some areas following the regime change. However, many are cautiously optimistic about promises made by the new Islamist rulers to protect the rights of minorities. Questions remain over whether Christians in Syria will truly be free to live and worship peacefully.
For King Charles and those present at the Farm Street service, the message was clear: solidarity and compassion transcend borders and faith traditions. In a season dedicated to light in darkness, this gathering served as a reminder of the power of hope to unite and inspire.