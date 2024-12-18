Aleteia
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Preparing the way of the Lord during Advent

Saint John THE BAPTIST

Adam Jan Figel | Shutterstock

Philip Kosloski - published on 12/18/24
Advent reminds us that we need to prepare our hearts for the Lord by removing any obstacles that prevent his coming into our lives.

Throughout Advent the Church often points us to St. John the Baptist and his prophetic ministry.

While St. John the Baptist's preaching in the Bible occurred many years after Jesus’ birth, its message is entirely relevant to the Advent season.

Prepare the way of the Lord

St. John cries out in the desert to “Prepare the way of the Lord, make straight his paths.” He is referring to a custom at the time of smoothing highways for kings and royalty to pass through, so that their travel would be as easy as possible.

How does it apply to our own lives? At Christmas we welcome the Christ Child, the King of the World, into our own hearts. The Church gives us the season of Advent each year to reflect on our lives and see what is blocking the way for the King of kings to enter our heart.

Stop for a few moments today and examine your life. Does God have an easy and smooth road into my heart? Or do I put up obstacles and send him on winding roads?

Let us break down any barriers we encounter and make the path easy for Jesus to make his home in our lives.

