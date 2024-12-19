Aleteia
separateurCreated with Sketch.

An analogy on the importance of the elderly

forest

Stefan Milivojevic | Shutterstock

Sarah Robsdottir - published on 12/19/24
Just in time for the holidays, an Orthodox priest has given us a beautiful way to consider the importance of our elders.

The well-known Orthodox priest Father Josiah Trenham made waves on social media recently with a powerful message about the importance of the elderly. In the brief reel that's comprised of soft classical music played over a video montage of a forest scene, as well as photos of the late, great Romanian Elder Arsenie Papacioc, a priest who suffered for his faith under communist persecution, Father Trenham quotes Father Papacioc as he reflects on the recent deaths of his own parents.

"How important it is for an elderly person to live as long as possible. It's very wrong for him to consider himself merely useless. What would remain of the flowers and shrubs in the woods if it weren't for the ancient great trees calming the anger and fury of the winds with their branches?" 

Father Trenham then laughs softly at the profundity of this analogy, one that the married Orthodox priest, father of 10 and social media personality shares in his typical light-hearted manner in one of the many reels put out by Patristic Nectar Publications. The outlet is committed to "nourish the spiritually thirsty" through listening, rather than reading.  

"Let's honor our elders like that," he concludes with a smile, "as the greatest trees of all."  

Father Trenham's message certainly resounds, especially over the holiday season when feast days and cold winter weather provide extra opportunities to reach out to the elderly in one's community.

Sometimes a simple text like, "Staying warm?" is the only human contact a house-bound neighbor might receive for days. A brief visit -- stopping by with a plate of food and staying for a 15-minute chat -- could very well be the highlight of that same neighbor's whole week, or month.

And you'll leave feeling blessed, having spent time in the presence of one of these "ancient great trees."

Tags:
ElderlyFamilyFriendship
