Rediscover wonder: Delight in these books for children

Cluny exists because we want the world that our children grow up and grow old in to be a world where good books are remembered and read. The work of Cluny, especially the Allta Collection, is our contribution to the fire-fight of ordering and maintaining the wilderness into a civilization. Monsignor Ronald Knox once described this work as “fighting a fire, desperately keeping at bay, here and there, the flames of unbelief and of social disorder, while we hurriedly rescue all that we have time to rescue.” And that’s true. It’s also true to say that this work requires another fire, a fire that is kept burning so it can warm and enlighten those who gather around it. This is the fire of truth. And this is the fire that Cluny seeks to serve.