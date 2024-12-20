This focus on the tangible humanity of his subjects is an overarching theme in Scorsese’s overtly religious-themed works. In The Last Temptation of Christ, the director explored the human nature of Jesus perhaps more than any filmmaker before him. Unfortunately, he focused on it so much that the film ended up by default denying the divine nature of Christ, thereby earning the ire of Christians everywhere. Years later, with the film Silence, he would ponder the overwhelming hardships of maintaining faith when faced with unbearable mental and physical torture. Again, Scorsese would delve so deep into the human condition of his Jesuit protagonists that he all but ignored the mystic side of their calling, leaving the film to seemingly conclude with the question, “Does any of this religious stuff matter in the end?”