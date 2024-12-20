Aleteia
The Church liturgically honors these prophets during Advent

Philip Kosloski - published on 12/20/24
While these feasts are not on the general calendar of the Church, they are still mentioned in the Roman Martyrology and help prepare the way for Christmas.

The Catholic Church has many traditions during Advent that help complement each other and lead to a fuller celebration of Christmas.

The Jesse Tree is one such example, a custom in which many of the prophecies in the Old Testament that prepared the way for the Messiah are recalled .

Another way the Church helps tune our hearts and mind into the spirit of Advent is by placing particular prophets in the Roman Martyrology.

The Roman Martyrology lists every saint that the Roman Church recognizes throughout the liturgical year.

Prophets during Advent

The 2004 edition of the Roman Martyrology in December lists the following prophets who help us look for the coming of the Savior:

December 1

Commemoration of St. Nahum, prophet, who preached that God rules the course of time and judges the people in righteousness.

December 2

Commemoration of St. Habakkuk, prophet, who before the iniquity and violence of men foretold the judgment of God, but also his mercy, proclaiming: “The just shall live by faith.”

December 16

Commemoration of St. Haggai, prophet, who, in the time of Zerubbabel, king of Judah, exhorted the people to rebuild the house of the Lord, into which the riches of all peoples will flow.

December 18

Commemoration of St. Malachi, prophet, who, after the return from Babylon, foretold the great day of the Lord and his coming to the Temple and that a pure oblation must be offered to his name always and everywhere.

