8 Great tech and web services to empower church ministry

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
*Your donation is tax deductible!
In today’s world, technology is an incredibly helpful tool to build and sustain strong parishes.
Catholic churches looking to streamline administration, improve communication, and grow evangelization efforts can turn to platforms designed for their needs.
Here are some of the best tech and web services available today to support the important work of Catholic parishes.
1eCatholic’s Engage: Simplify websites and online giving
eCatholic offers a comprehensive platform to create professional, mobile-friendly parish websites. With an easy-to-use drag-and-drop editor, parishes can effortlessly build and maintain a site that includes Mass times, confession schedules, event calendars, and sacramental forms.
The platform also features eCatholic Payments, which streamlines online giving. This tool supports regular offertory donations, special collections, and event payments. Designed specifically for Catholic organizations, eCatholic is trusted by thousands of parishes and dioceses.
2Glass Canvas’s Tilma: Tools for evangelization and discipleship
Tilma, developed by Glass Canvas, empowers parishes to evangelize and form disciples by focusing on personalized faith journeys. This platform equips parishes with tools to manage member engagement, deliver content on the sacraments, and foster authentic spiritual connections.
Tilma also integrates seamlessly with diocesan offices, allowing for cohesive evangelization efforts across regions. From sacramental preparation to stewardship campaigns, this platform is a valuable asset for mission-focused parishes. (Read our article about it here!)
3Flocknote: Strengthen parish communication
Known as the “email and texting tool made for churches,” Flocknote simplifies communication with parishioners. Churches can send newsletters, event reminders, and group messages via text or email.
Flocknote’s signup and survey tools are especially useful for managing ministry groups, collecting RSVPs, or gauging community feedback. Since it’s specifically tailored for parishes, its interface is simple to use and geared toward building community.
4Faith Direct: Effortless online giving
Faith Direct helps parishes streamline donations by offering simple electronic giving options. With features like recurring gifts and customized donation pages, it eliminates the need for handling cash and checks while increasing financial stability.
Parishioners appreciate the user-friendly system, which enables them to give securely from their computer or smartphone. Faith Direct also helps parishes run seasonal giving campaigns, making stewardship easier to manage.
5myParish App: Catholic community in the palm of your hand
Designed specifically for Catholic parishes, myParish App is a mobile app that helps parishioners stay connected. Through the app, users can see Mass schedules, confession times, daily readings, parish announcements, and more.
This tool is a favorite for parishes looking to offer on-the-go engagement. It even includes spiritual resources like prayers and reminders for Holy Days of Obligation.
6Catholic Stewardship Consultants: Support parish mission
Catholic Stewardship Consultants (CSC) provide parishes with comprehensive stewardship programs. These programs foster a culture of discipleship and generosity while offering tools for fundraising, communication, and volunteer management.
CSC helps Catholic churches inspire parishioners to contribute their time, talent, and treasure through organized stewardship initiatives grounded in Catholic teachings.
7Liturgical Publications Inc. (LPi): Bulletins and beyond
Liturgical Publications Inc. (LPi) specializes in providing bulletins and communication resources to Catholic parishes. With LPi’s website hosting and digital engagement tools, parishes can extend their reach online and communicate effectively.
Their streamlined tools allow parishes to combine weekly bulletins with announcements, calendars, and stewardship campaigns, creating a centralized hub of parish life.
8Subsplash: A versatile digital platform for churches
While not exclusively Catholic, Subsplash offers a suite of digital tools perfect for parish life. The platform includes website hosting, app creation, media sharing, and online giving.
Parishes using Subsplash can offer live-streamed Masses, create an app for their community, and manage digital donation campaigns — all while benefiting from sleek design and user-friendly interfaces.
These platforms not only support administration but also make possible bigger efforts at evangelization, stewardship, and discipleship.
Using modern tools that support their mission, Catholic parishes can better serve their communities and spread the Gospel in a rapidly changing world.