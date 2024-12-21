Aleteia
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Pope Francis reflects on the essence of pilgrimage

Armando Oliveira / Shutterstock

Daniel Esparza - published on 12/21/24
The Pope posed a probing question: “Are those who walk the Camino truly on a pilgrimage? Or is it something else?”

On December 19, 2024, Pope Francis addressed a group of Italian pilgrims from the Camino de Santiago, challenging them to reflect on the spiritual essence of their journey. Gathered at St. Peter’s Basilica, the pilgrims were accompanied by Archbishop Francisco Prieto Fernández of Santiago de Compostela and members of the Don Guanella community, who have long supported pilgrims on the historic route to the shrine of St. James in Spain.

The Pope praised the growing popularity of the Camino, which has drawn millions of walkers in recent decades, including past popes John Paul II and Benedict XVI.

However, he posed a probing question: “Are those who walk the Camino truly on a pilgrimage? Or is it something else?”

While recognizing the diverse motivations of those embarking on the Camino — spiritual search, personal challenge, or a retreat from modern life — the Pope urged participants to consider the markers of an authentic Christian pilgrimage.

He outlined three key elements of such a journey:

Silence

Pilgrimage, he said, requires silence to listen to the heart’s deepest questions and to hear God’s voice, “like a gentle breeze,” as described in the Hebrew Bible (1 Kings 19:9-13). Silence, amidst the physical demands of the Camino, becomes a spiritual tool for discerning answers and fostering intimacy with God.

The Gospel

Pope Francis encouraged pilgrims to carry a pocket-sized Gospel and to read it daily. “It costs nothing,” he joked, “and if someone can’t afford one, I will pay for it myself!” The daily reading of Scripture, he emphasized, invites the Holy Spirit to walk alongside the pilgrim, offering guidance and understanding.

Service to others

Finally, he highlighted the call to serve others, especially the vulnerable. Recalling the words of St. Luigi Guanella, he stated, “The goal of a believer’s life is to ensure no one is left behind.” On the Camino, this means helping those who struggle, caring for the injured, and building community along the way.

The Pope encouraged the pilgrims to return from their journey as apostles, ready to share the Gospel with others.

“Pilgrims come back as apostles,” he affirmed.

As the audience concluded, Pope Francis invoked the Holy Family of Nazareth, themselves pilgrims in the lands of Palestine and Egypt, as a model for all who walk paths of faith. Expressing his gratitude, he asked for their prayers, humorously urging them to “pray hard” for him.

Through this address, Pope Francis called for a rediscovery of the spiritual depth of pilgrimage, reminding all travelers that the true journey begins not in walking, but in encountering Christ along the way.

Tags:
PilgrimagesPope FrancisTravel
