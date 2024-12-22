Aleteia
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Christ a light in darkness, Pope assures Christmas market victims

German Christmas market

Aloyzas Nomeika | Shutterstock

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 12/22/24
A 50-year-old doctor rammed his SUV into a crowded market in Germany, killing at least five people, including a 9-year-old child.

Following the December 20 attack on a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, Pope Francis sent a telegram to express his closeness to the victims. The message, made public on the evening of December 21, 2024, is addressed to Frank-Walter Steinmeier, president of the Federal Republic of Germany.

In the telegram, signed by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, Pope Francis expresses his “dismay” at the tragedy.

A man drove an SUV into passers-by in Magdeburg, capital of Saxony-Anhalt, killing at least five people and injuring more than 200. One of those killed was only 9 years old.

A 50-year-old medical doctor specialized in psychiatry was arrested for the crime.

Uniting himself with the grief of those affected, the Argentine Pontiff assures all victims of his spiritual closeness.

He praised the work of those “supporting the victims at this difficult time” and assured them of his prayers for the deceased, invoking “divine consolation” for the population:

Pope Francis prays for the deceased and entrusts them to Christ, our hope, whose light shines in the darkness.

Christ responds from the cross

“So many of you have lost everything. I don’t know what to say to you. But the Lord does know what to say to you. 

"Some of you have lost part of your families. All I can do is keep silence and walk with you all, with my silent heart.

"Many of you have asked the Lord, ‘Why Lord?’ And to each of you, to your heart, Christ responds with his heart from the Cross.”

~ Pope Francis, 2015
