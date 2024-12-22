Did you know St. Charbel died on Christmas Eve?

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
Ever since St. Charbel Makhlouf's death, the heavenly intercessor has proven time and time again to be a powerful instrument through whom God has revealed his healing touch.
Even his death was reportedly surrounded with divine light.
Mireille Haj-Chahine wrote for Salt and Light about the circumstances of St. Charbel's death:
On December 16 of [1898] during Mass, Charbel was stricken with paralysis. He lay dying for eight days, but continually he was repeating the words of the Mass, including "Abou tkoshto" in Syriac language; that means “O HOLY FATHER.”
Died on Christmas Eve
According to various accounts of his death, St. Charbel died on Christmas Eve, December 24. It is said that he died while praying the names of Jesus, Mary and Joseph.
The Family of Saint Sharbel USA's website explains how miracles began to occur shortly after his death.
Following his death, people started to report seeing lights around his tomb. When Church authorities opened the tomb, they found St. Sharbel’s body incorrupt and exuding sweat and blood.
Miracles continue to be associated with his intercession, especially those who visit his tomb or venerate his relics.
Dying on Christmas Eve is just another sign of his closeness to God during his life on earth.