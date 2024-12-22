Pope praises courtesy of giving up seat for pregnant women

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
Pope Francis insisted that "no child is a mistake" as he shared news of a meeting he had this December 22 before praying the midday Angelus.
Because of a bad cold that has been inconveniencing the Pope for the last few days, he led the midday prayer from Casa Santa Marta, instead of from his window that overlooks St. Peter's Square.
This morning, I had the joy of being with the children and their mothers who attend the Santa Marta Dispensary in the Vatican, run by the Vincentian Sisters. They are good nuns! Among them there is one nun who is like a grandmother to everyone, the good Sister Antoinette, whom I remember with great love. And these children – there were many of them! – filled my heart with joy. I repeat: “No child is a mistake!”
Before praying the Angelus, the Pope had emphasized this phrase, in relation to today's reading, in which we see Mary going to be with Elizabeth.
Contemplating the miraculous signs of God’s salvific action must never make us feel far from Him, but rather help us to recognize His presence and His love close to you, for example in the gift of every life, of every child, of his or her mother.
The gift of life. I read, on the program “A tua immagine,” a beautiful thing that was written: no child is a mistake! The gift of life.
In the Square, even today, there will be mothers with their children, and perhaps they are some who are expecting. Please, let us not remain indifferent to their presence: let us learn to marvel at their beauty, as Elizabeth and Mary did, that beauty of expectant mothers. Let us bless mothers and give praise to God for the miracle of life!
I like – I used to like, because now I cannot do it – when I used to take the bus, in the other diocese, when an expectant mother got on the bus, I would immediately offer her my seat: it is a gesture of hope and respect!
Blessing of bambinelli
The Holy Father then carried out a papal tradition, known as Bambinelli Sunday. Bambinelli means "little children."
The Bishop of Rome blesses the figures of Baby Jesus who are brought to St. Peter's Square and then later placed in the Nativity scenes of their families. Young and old bring their figurines for the pope's blessing. Today, the Holy Father said he had his Baby Jesus as well: "This one was given to me by the Archbishop of Santa Fé; it was made by native Ecuadorian people."
And now I will bless the “Bambinelli”: I have brought mine. The statuettes of the Infant Jesus that you, dear children and young people, have brought here and which then, returning home, you will put in the Nativity scene. I thank you for this simple but important gesture.
Don't forget your grandparents!
Before giving his final blessing, the Pope had one more word of encouragement:
I heartily bless all of you, your parents, your grandparents, your families! And please, do not forget your grandparents! May no-one remain alone during these days.
And I wish you all a good Sunday. Please, do not forget to pray for me. May the Lord bless you. Enjoy your lunch, and arrivederci!