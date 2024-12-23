The Chosen announces Lent release schedule for Season 5

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
December is inching towards its end and with the new year will come a new season of the hit show on the life of Christ, The Chosen. While the showrunners have been teasing Season 5 for a few months, they recently revealed that the next installment will premier during Lent 2025, and fans will once again be able to enjoy it in theaters.
The title of the season, The Chosen: The Last Supper, gives the audience a big hint as to what parts of the biblical narrative will be covered in Season 5. The teaser trailer, released in early December, shows scenes from Jesus’ arrival at Jerusalem, to his throwing the merchants out of the temple, and the Last Supper.
According to Forbes, Season 5 will premier in the US and Canada, and will release in theaters in three parts: Part 1 (episodes 1 and 2), Part 2 (episodes 3-5), and Part 3 (episodes 6-8). 5&2 Studios, the production company of showrunner Dallas Jenkins, expects the first part to release on March 27, with subsequent releases coming about every two weeks until Easter.
On April 10, The Chosen: Last Supper Part One will finally release worldwide, becoming available in theaters in over 40 global territories, including Brazil, Mexico, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Poland, Philippines, India, and more.
Jenkins expressed his excitement in a press release:
“I’m possibly more excited to bring Season 5 to the world than any other season we’ve done,” Jenkins wrote. “Unfortunately, it’s not coming until March, but that’s because it’s such a huge season and requires a ton of work. But I’m so thrilled to show this first glimpse of it with the poster and the teaser and for our fans to celebrate it on Teal Tuesday.”
Once the theatrical release has run its course, Season 5 will be released for streaming on The Chosen app and various other streaming platforms. If Season 4 is any indicator, it will most likely stream by June, and will appear on Prime Video, Peacock and The CW.