“It's important to have a record for history. As Jim McFadden said so eloquently, nobody will be able to say they didn't know what was going on during these dark years, because it is there,” Conlon said. "It shows that there were a substantial number of people who didn't buy into this great lie about human life, about unborn children being clumps of tissue that you can casually discard and not think twice about. It's there, over and over again, from doctors, from lawyers, from political scientists, from [ordinary people], from journalists following the development of the history since Roe v. Wade, everything: the attempts to have a Human Life Amendment, the Congressional legislation, the Supreme Court decisions, the different things that have happened, like going after pro-lifers with the RICO Act, then the whole partial birth abortion era, when Congress was successful, finally, in opening people's eyes to unborn children with diagrams of this hideous form of abortion, which is all chronicled in the Review.”