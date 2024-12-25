Pope’s Christmas greetings and blessing, ‘urbi et orbi’

Jesus, the eternal Word of God made incarnate, is the wide-open Door; he is the wide-open Door that we are invited to enter, in order to rediscover the meaning of our existence and the sacredness of all life – for every life is sacred – and to recover the foundational values of the human family. He awaits us at the threshold. He awaits each one of us, especially the most vulnerable. He awaits the children, all those children who suffer from war and hunger. He awaits the elderly, so often forced to live in conditions of solitude and abandonment. He awaits those who have lost their homes or are fleeing their homelands in an effort to find a safe haven. He awaits all those who have lost their jobs or are unable to find work. He awaits prisoners who, everything notwithstanding, are still children of God, always children of God. He awaits all those – and there are many of them – who endure persecution for their faith.