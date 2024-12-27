Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
On December 17, the Vatican's Dicastery for the Causes of Saints officially launched the cause for the beatification and canonization of King Baudouin of Belgium (1930-1993), the Holy See reported some days later. Pope Francis personally recommended the cause, specifically because the monarch opposed the legalization of abortion in his country in 1990.