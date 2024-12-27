Aleteia
Anti-abortion king praised by Pope being considered for sainthood

BALDUINO

AFP

Queen Fabiola and King Baudouin of Belgium pose on July 1990 in the parc of their residence at the Royal Castle of Laeken, in Brussels.

I.Media - published on 12/27/24
When Pope Francis was in Belgium, he said he would initiate a study of the life of King Baudouin, who opposed legalization of abortion.

On December 17, the Vatican's Dicastery for the Causes of Saints officially launched the cause for the beatification and canonization of King Baudouin of Belgium (1930-1993), the Holy See reported some days later. Pope Francis personally recommended the cause, specifically because the monarch opposed the legalization of abortion in his country in 1990.

