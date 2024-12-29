Pope prays for victims of South Korea plane crash

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
Pope Francis assured his prayers for the many victims of a catastrophic plane crash that happened in South Korea this morning around 9 am local time.
The plane had taken off from Bangkok and was landing at Muan International Airport when it crashed. Only two people survived: two crew members who were in the very back of the plane. All passengers and the rest of the crew -- 179 people in total -- were killed.
"My thoughts turn to the many families in South Korea who are mourning today following the dramatic air accident," Pope Francis said in Rome after praying the midday Sunday Angelus. "I join in prayer for the survivors and for the departed."
The Holy Father's Angelus address had focused on the theme of family, as the Church celebrates today the feast of the Holy Family of Nazareth.
South Korea will host the next World Youth Day, in 2027.
