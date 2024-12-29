Aleteia
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Pope prays for victims of South Korea plane crash

South Korea flight

CHRIS JUNG | NurPhoto via AFP

A military medical helicopter lands at Muan International Airport in Jeollanam-do, South Korea, where a Jeju Air passenger plane crashed during landing on December 29, 2024

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 12/29/24
Only two survived the crash and 179 were killed. The plane came from Bangkok and was landing in Muan, in southwest South Korea, on the morning of December 29.

Pope Francis assured his prayers for the many victims of a catastrophic plane crash that happened in South Korea this morning around 9 am local time.

The plane had taken off from Bangkok and was landing at Muan International Airport when it crashed. Only two people survived: two crew members who were in the very back of the plane. All passengers and the rest of the crew -- 179 people in total -- were killed.

"My thoughts turn to the many families in South Korea who are mourning today following the dramatic air accident," Pope Francis said in Rome after praying the midday Sunday Angelus. "I join in prayer for the survivors and for the departed."

The Holy Father's Angelus address had focused on the theme of family, as the Church celebrates today the feast of the Holy Family of Nazareth.

South Korea will host the next World Youth Day, in 2027.

Prayer for the dead

Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May their souls and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.
Tags:
KoreaNatural or Human DisastersPope Francis
