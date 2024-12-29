The Family of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph is holy. And yet we have seen that even Jesus’ parents did not always understand Him. We can reflect on this, and let us not be surprised if at times it happens that we do not understand each other. When it happens, let us ask ourselves: have we listened to each other? Do we confront problems by listening to each other or do we close up in silence, at times in resentment and pride? Do we take a little time to converse? What we can learn from the Holy Family today is mutual listening.