Jimmy Carter, former president and Nobel Peace Laureate, dies at 100

President and Mrs. Carter exemplified the Christian faith, said Archbishop Hartmeyer. "Whether it was traveling the globe to advance democracy and champion human rights, or building houses with Habitat for Humanity and teaching Sunday school in Plains, Georgia, they made the world a better place. Among the many honors that President Carter received were the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1999, and the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. With Rosalynn at his side, he always used these opportunities to teach by example what is means to be a servant-leader. Through the work of the Carter Center, they will continue to inspire generations to come."