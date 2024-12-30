The Church and evolution, and just one book it condemned

The only book to be publicly condemned as a result of its treatment of evolution was the 1877 book, New Studies of Philosophy: Lectures to a Young Student by Fr. Raffaello Caverni, who had served as professor of physics and mathematics in the seminary of Firenzuola. But since the reason for a book’s being listed on the Index was never given, and there was no mention of evolution in the book’s title, no one who was not directly involved in the book review process would have ever known what the problem was. People knew Fr. Caverni’s book had been prohibited, but not why. Caverni had some criticisms of the ecclesiastical world in his book — for all anyone in the public knew, maybe that was why it was put on the Index. Unsurprisingly, the case of Fr. Caverni is usually overlooked in discussions of the Vatican and evolution.