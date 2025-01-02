El Camino de Santiago: A historic 2024 milestone

Experts estimated that the real number of pilgrims exceeded 1.5 million, as many completed the journey without requesting the official certificate.

Looking back on 2024, the Camino de Santiago set a remarkable record, issuing over 500,000 compostelas — a 12% increase from the previous year and the highest in its history, as told by Marca. Experts estimated that the real number of pilgrims exceeded 1.5 million, as many completed the journey without requesting the official certificate. This surge reaffirmed the Camino’s status as one of the most significant religious and cultural pilgrimages worldwide.

The Camino’s global appeal

In 2024, international pilgrims made up 58% of participants, with Americans leading the group, followed by Italians, Germans, Portuguese, British, and French travelers. Among Spanish pilgrims, most came from Andalusia (23%), Madrid (17%), and Valencia (12%).

The Camino Francés remained the favorite route, with Sarria serving as the starting point for 32% of pilgrims. Walking was the overwhelmingly preferred mode of travel (93%), with 80% of participants between 18 and 65 years old.

2024 by the numbers



Compostelas issued : ~500,000 (+12% from 2023)

Estimated total pilgrims : 1,500,000

International participants : 58%

Top nationalities : U.S., Italy, Germany, Portugal, U.K., France

Spanish regions : Andalusia (23%), Madrid (17%), Valencia (12%)

Favorite route : Camino Francés (32% starting in Sarria)

Travel mode: Walking (93%)

What is the Camino de Santiago?

The Camino de Santiago, or the Way of St. James, is an ancient pilgrimage route leading to Santiago de Compostela, where the relics of St. James the Apostle are traditionally believed to rest. It has been a cornerstone of Christian tradition since the 9th century, recognized for its deep spiritual and cultural significance.

But even beyond its religious appeal, the Camino represents a path of personal discovery, connection, and unity for believers and non-believers alike. Pilgrims from diverse backgrounds walk these trails, finding inspiration and shared humanity along the way.

As the Camino de Santiago sets a new record, it continues to shine as a global symbol of faith, cultural exchange, and personal renewal, bridging generations and borders in a shared journey of purpose.