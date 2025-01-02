Words have tremendous power: to uplift or to wound, to clarify or to confuse, to build bridges —or burn them. All throughout Scripture, we find wisdom about the gift of speech and the responsibility it carries. In an age of rapid communication, where gossip and unkindness can spread with the swipe of a finger, these lessons feel urgent.
The Bible’s call to restraint
The Hebrew Bible warns often about the dangers of careless speech. Proverbs 18:21 reminds us that “death and life are in the power of the tongue.” Similarly, Proverbs 10:19 advises “where words are many, sin is not lacking; but he who restrains his lips is prudent.” The message is clear: our words have consequences, and thoughtless speech easily leads us astray.
In the New Testament, Jesus himself underscores this responsibility. In Matthew 12:36-37, He says, “I tell you, on the day of judgment people will give account for every careless word they speak, for by your words you will be justified, and by your words you will be condemned.” This teaching highlights how words express the state of our hearts and the depth (or lack) of our love for others.
The Apostle James goes further, comparing the tongue to a fire capable of setting entire forests ablaze (James 3:6). Yet, he also affirms that words, rightly used, can sow peace and healing.
Gossip: A sin of community
Pope Francis has repeatedly warned against the sin of gossip, calling it a “plague more awful than COVID.” In his characteristic directness, he once said, “Gossiping is terrorism because the one who gossips is like a terrorist who throws a bomb and walks away, destroying others.” His words echo the Catechism of the Catholic Church (CCC), which categorizes gossip as a violation of the Eighth Commandment.
According to the CCC, “Respect for the reputation of persons forbids every attitude and word likely to cause them unjust injury” (CCC 2477). When we engage in gossip or slander, we damage relationships, foster division, and erode trust — behaviors that contradict the Gospel’s call to love and unity.
The Christian response
Guarding our speech doesn’t mean avoiding difficult conversations or retreating into silence. It means using our words thoughtfully and intentionally, ensuring they are “seasoned with salt” (Colossians 4:6). Before speaking, we might ask: Is what I’m about to say true? Is it kind? Is it necessary?
St. Francis of Assisi modeled this beautifully when he prayed, “Lord, make me an instrument of your peace.” His prayer reminds us that our speech should serve as an extension of God’s love in the world, building others up rather than tearing them down.
Words as instruments of grace
The Catechism also teaches that “the tongue should be used to praise rather than to curse” (CCC 2143). By speaking with honesty, humility, and charity, we contribute to the flourishing of those around us.
In a time when negativity and gossip often dominate discourse, Christians are called to be countercultural. Whether online or in person, our words should echo God’s goodness, serving as a light to others and a reminder of the divine dignity within every person.
Ultimately, when we guard our tongues, we are protecting others and aligning ourselves more closely with God’s will. As Jesus reminds us, “Out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks” (Matthew 12:34). Let us ensure our hearts and our words are filled with love.