How the name of Jesus is light, food and medicine

It is also Medicine. Is any one among you sad? Let but Jesus come into his heart and the mouth echo him, saying Jesus, and lo the light of that Name disperses every cloud and brings sunshine back again. Have any of you committed sin and is despair driving you into the snare of death? Invoke the Name of life and life will come back to the soul. Was there ever a man that hearing this saving Name could keep up that common fault of hardness of heart or drowsiness of sluggishness or rancor of soul or languor of sloth? If any one perchance felt that the fountain of his tears was dry, did it not gush forth more plentifully than ever and flow more sweetly than ever as soon as he invoked the Name of Jesus?