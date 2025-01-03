Syrian Christians must stay and rebuild, nuncio urges

Now is not the time for Syrian Christians to leave their country, but rather the time for them to take part in building a new Syria, said the pope’s representative in the Middle Eastern country that has gone through an extraordinary transition since the last weeks of 2024.
Cardinal Mario Zenari said in an interview with Vatican News that not only should Christians remain in Syria, but also that Christians who have gone abroad in the past should return in order to promote human rights, freedom, and respect, among other good values.
“It is vital to be present and active in this reconstruction,” Cardinal Zenari said.
Rebel groups led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) swept through northwestern Syria in late November, reaching the capital, Damascus, by December 7. Long-embattled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad fled to Moscow December 8, and HTS has since been leading what appears to be a transitional government.
Although HTS has a radical Islamist background, its leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has been trying to assure Christians and other minority groups that it will be tolerant of them and respect human rights across the board.
[Photo above shows Christmas liturgy at a Maronite church in Aleppo.]
That assurance has been called into question by some things that have happened recently, including suspicions that Syria's new school curriculum might have Islamist overtones.
Cardinal Zenari, the papal nuncio, warned that it remains to be seen if the new leadership’s promises will be followed by concrete actions.
Islamist leader wishes a "Merry Christmas"
Al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, met in Damascus with Christian leaders in the Presidential Palace on December 31. The HTS leader reiterated assurances to the Christian leaders – who included Franciscan friars from the Custody of the Holy Land, Syrian Catholic bishops and priests, and representatives of other Christian faiths -- that the new Syria will be inclusive. He wished them a “Merry Christmas” and a peaceful new year.
“This event would have been unimaginable only three weeks ago and the bishops and priests present at the meeting left with a sense of hope for Syria's future,” said Cardinal Zenari, who last week also met the new Foreign Minister, Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani.
“At the leadership level, there is an understanding of some fundamental principles and values,“ the nuncio explained to Vatican Radio’s Antonella Palermo and Lisa Zengarini.
The nuncio also appealed to the international community to actively support Syria in its reconstruction efforts, beginning by lifting international sanctions.
“For Syria to stand on its own, we must focus on rebuilding its economy, infrastructure, and essential services, “ he said.
"Our enduring presence"
One of those who met with al-Sharaa on New Year’s Eve was Greek-Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch Yohanna X, who said in a homily the next day: “We extend our hand to work with you to build the new Syria, and we are waiting for Mr. Al-Sharaa and his new administration to stretch out their hand to us in turn.”
In a sermon at the cathedral in Damascus, Patriarch Yohanna emphasized the indigenous nature of the Christian communities in Syria, according to Fides.
"Ages upon ages have passed. Kingdoms and empires have risen and fallen. Yet the essence of our enduring presence here lies in a faith passed down from the mouths of the Apostles," Yohanna said.
The patriarch emphasized the importance of drafting a “modern Constitution” that will overcome the “logic of dialectics between minorities and the majority on a sectarian basis."