5 Ways to rest in Christ this winter

Quiet. Rest. Stillness. Peace.
These aren’t things to which our rat-race culture gives much attention. But in recent years, there’s been a growing outcry against the nonstop treadmill of hustle culture, against the doomscrolling and distractions and overscheduling.
One of these voices crying out in the wilderness is Sarah Clarkson, whose new book Reclaiming Quiet: Cultivating a Life of Holy Attention was released this past November. Her book urging us to reclaim and appreciate quiet is a perfect read for winter.
When the days are short and the air is cold, we naturally feel drawn to peaceful, restorative activities we can do indoors. Especially after the rush of the holidays, the slower pace and quieter life can be a refreshing change.
A season to rest in Christ
As Christians, seasons of quiet and rest bring a special invitation. We know that Christ can be found in the quiet, in the “still small voice” with which God speaks to our hearts.
Winter brings an invitation to pause and withdraw, to practice contemplation, and to seek the peace that only Christ can give.
Another voice calling us to embrace seasons of quiet, Katherine May, put it this way in her book Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times:
In winter, I want concepts to chew over in a pool of lamplight -- slow, spiritual reading, a reinforcement of the soul. Winter is a time for libraries, the muffled quiet of bookstacks and the scent of old pages and dust.
I love this idea of winter as a time for spiritual reading, for pondering, for embracing the quieter pace as a chance to go deeper in love for Christ.
If you’re someone who struggles to get through long winters (like me), this approach can help us see the beauty in this season and appreciate what it has to offer us.
Here are five ways to rest this winter:
1Make (literal) space for prayer
There is an ancient tradition of Christian families creating in the home a “little oratory,” a place set apart for prayer. It might be a small shelf in the dining room, a fireplace mantel, or a chair near a window. Place a religious image nearby and the space becomes a standing invitation to conversation with God.
Here are some examples of prayer corners in families’ homes. You can read all about the history and how-tos behind this beautiful practice in The Little Oratory: A Beginner's Guide to Praying in the Home.
In the midst of your day, or in the darkness of a long winter evening, let yourself take time to pause here and rest in Christ’s peace.
2Restore your spirit with spiritual reading
We’ve written before about the amazing benefits of spiritual reading, which fill our minds with the things of God and inspire us on the path to heaven. Here is a list of 10 Books to jumpstart your spiritual reading and 7 Quick spiritual reading works for busy people.
It helps to place a spiritual reading book on a table in the living room or bedside so we pick it up regularly. The book becomes a reminder to give some time to this restful and restorative practice.
3Join in the universal prayer of the church
The daily prayer rhythm of the whole Church, the Liturgy of the Hours, suits winter's contemplative mood. We might start with the day's Mass readings, or with the Morning and Evening Prayers. There are a number of apps and online resources to make these prayers easily accessible.
Read slowly, letting words and phrases resonate, in the Lectio Divina style that so many find helpful. The early sunsets give natural opportunities for this practice during the quiet evenings. And a regular rhythm of prayer creates anchors of peace in the winter days.
4Spend time in nature (when possible)
Many of us hibernate indoors in the winter, but brief times outside can invigorate us. Getting some fresh air and sunlight is always a mood booster, and research is finding that cold exposure increases energy and focus, so a short winter walk can be a calming habit this season.
Think of an outside walk as an act of self-care. Bundle up and walk slowly, paying attention to God's presence in the stark beauty: the crunch of snow, bare tree branches against the sky, and the clear winter light.
5Be present with Christ at Eucharistic Adoration
The silence and conversation with God that we find in Adoration are a beautiful gift at any time of year. This winter might be the right time for you to commit to a regular hour, perhaps early in the morning when the world still sleeps. The quiet darkness of winter mornings lends itself to this practice of simply being present with Christ.
Our wintertime feeling of wanting to hibernate can be an invitation to grow closer to God. In the stillness of this season, we can seek contemplation and prayer. And in the winter quiet, we can hear God’s voice more clearly.