Epiphany reminds us that Mary is the Star of Evangelization

A star plays a vital role in leading the magi to the location of Jesus, the newborn King.
When Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea, in the days of King Herod, behold, magi from the east arrived in Jerusalem, saying, “Where is the newborn king of the Jews? We saw his star at its rising and have come to do him homage.”
The star they followed was either an actual star, or possibly an angelic "star," who led the way for them on their journey.
Another "star" who was present on that day was the Blessed Virgin Mary, who continues to this day to bring people from around the world to her son, Jesus.
Mary, Star of the Evangelization
Pope Benedict XVI made this connection on the feast of Epiphany in 2007:
Now we invoke the Virgin Mary, Star of Evangelization: through her intercession may Christians in every part of the earth live as sons of the light and lead humanity to Christ, true light of the world.
He also referred to her under this title in a homily in 2006:
[T]he Gospel finally introduces us into the period in which we live today. It leads us towards Mary, whom we honor as the Star of Evangelization.
At a crucial time in history, Mary offered herself, her body and soul, to God as a dwelling place. In her and from her the Son of God took flesh. Through her the Word was made flesh (cf. Jn 1: 14).
Thus, it is Mary who tells us what Advent is: going forth to meet the Lord who comes to meet us; waiting for him, listening to him, looking at him.
We may not have a miraculous star to lead us to Jesus, but we do have Mary, who shines brightly in our world, pointing the way to her son, Jesus.