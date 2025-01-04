In Ireland there's a popular tradition reserved for the women of the household and it's something that many ladies around the world would be on board to copy.
Nollaig na mBan, Little Christmas, or Women's Christmas as it's more commonly known, arrives on the 12th day of Christmas, and it is a time for women to put their feet up.
This special day stems from the fact that traditionally women would work tirelessly throughout December to prepare for Big Christmas, and all the trappings that went with the big day, while also laboring on the farms. By the time the Epiphany was celebrated, women needed to rest and celebrate the season in a more genteel manner.
As the Irish Times delightfully quips: "God rested on the seventh day but the women of Ireland didn't get to do the same until the twelfth and last day of Christmas."
A past tradition making a comeback
The Irish Times also shared numerous accounts of how women -- especially in the west of Ireland -- used to celebrate their special day in the past.
The poet Mary O'Malley shared her experience of the tradition when she was growing up in Connemara.
"It was a tradition I was always aware of when I was growing up, even though we didn't celebrate it in my house. But I knew from my cousins who lived in south Connemara what went on there, where they did celebrate. It was mostly afternoon visiting, because women didn't stay out late in those days. And they didn't drink either, apart from maybe the odd glass of port. But it was mostly tea and cake and talk."
She went on to explain how she now has a special dinner on January 6 every year with an increasing number of guests. However, as she points out, they start later that before, and tea isn't the only beverage served!
Interestingly, Irishman Michael Gill shared a further ritual that took place every Nollaig na mBan:
"Every house had 12 candles in the window on that night. My mother would light them. And what we did on Nollaig na mBan was walk the island to look at the houses all lit up. In the days before electricity it was the brightest night of the year."
He also pointed out that this candle ceremony still takes place on Aran Islands today.
Although in many households today there is a greater sharing of tasks, Nollaig na mBan is certainly a delightful tradition that allows busy moms -- young and old -- to get together over a tea, sherry, or even a bottle of mulled wine, and celebrate Christmas, womanhood, and friendship. A wonderful way to embody the Christmas spirit and start the New Year.
