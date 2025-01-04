Pope Francis still hoping to visit Ukraine

Pope Francis may soon make a personal visit to the war-torn nation of Ukraine; Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk of Kyiv-Halych, Primate of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, is urging him to come.
According to OSV, Major Archbishop Shevchuk brought up the invitation to the Pope in a radio interview around Christmas. While he said the Pope had accepted the invitation, he explained that there are no formal plans for the trip as of yet.
He noted that “Pope Francis sometimes likes to make surprises,” and suggested that the Pope could announce the journey even just one month before he is set to leave. While he was not sure if the Pope would be able to make the trip, he did express that the arrangement has brought a little hope to the beginning of 2025.
The Vatican press office has yet to release any information about the proposed visit to Ukraine.
The Holy Father pleas for peace in Ukraine in nearly all of his public addresses.
"May the sound of arms be silenced in war-torn Ukraine! May there be the boldness needed to open the door to negotiation and to gestures of dialogue and encounter, in order to achieve a just and lasting peace."
Pope Francis has long suggested that he would visit Ukraine, since the war began in February 2022.
In mid 2022, a papal trip to Ukraine was suggested, but Pope Francis was unable to go given the situation. The Pope has sent apostolic nuncios to both Ukraine and Russia as representatives of the Holy See.
As for the possibility of a 2025 visit to Ukraine, Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas, apostolic nuncio to Ukraine, clarified that the trip is not guaranteed to happen. It will come down to Pope Francis’ health and the possibility of ensuring safety for the crowds, but the archbishop noted that the Pope would be welcomed to visit Ukraine if he is able.