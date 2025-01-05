A quick guide to pilgrimage for the Jubilee Year

As Pope Francis reminds us, “A pilgrimage is not just a journey in search of a place; it is also a journey of the heart.”

The Jubilee Year is a time of extraordinary grace in the Catholic Church, offering an invitation to renewal, forgiveness, and spiritual growth. Declared by the pope, this special year includes the opening of the Holy Doors in Rome and other pilgrimage sites, symbolizing the path to God’s mercy. Pilgrimages undertaken during this sacred time are profound acts of faith and devotion, helping us step away from the ordinary and journey toward God in both body and spirit.

If you’re considering a pilgrimage to Rome or another holy destination, thoughtful planning can ensure a meaningful experience.

What is the Jubilee Year?

Rooted in the Hebrew Bible (Leviticus 25), the Jubilee Year was traditionally a time of release, restoration, and reconciliation. In the Catholic Church, it serves as an extraordinary period for deepening our relationship with God, marked by special blessings and indulgences.

The tradition of pilgrimage during a Jubilee Year is deeply tied to the idea of spiritual transformation. Passing through the Holy Doors in Rome’s major basilicas or other designated sites represents a physical and spiritual crossing into a renewed relationship with God. Pilgrimage, then, is not just a journey but a profound act of faith.

Why pilgrimages matter

Pilgrimage has long been a cornerstone of Catholic spirituality. The Catechism of the Catholic Church describes it as a metaphor for the Christian life itself: “Pilgrimages evoke our earthly journey toward heaven” (CCC 2691). It is a time of prayer, reflection, and community—a way to encounter God more deeply by stepping out of everyday routines.

Whether traveling to Rome, Santiago de Compostela, Lourdes, or a local shrine, a pilgrimage transforms the traveler, fostering humility, gratitude, and an openness to grace.

Planning your Jubilee pilgrimage

1 Choose your destination

For a Jubilee Year, Rome is a top choice, given its historical and spiritual significance. The Holy Doors of St. Peter’s Basilica, St. John Lateran, St. Paul Outside the Walls, and St. Mary Major are central pilgrimage sites. If Rome is not feasible, consider other pilgrimage destinations such as Fatima, Lourdes, or a nearby diocesan shrine designated for the Jubilee.

2 Understand the spiritual goals

A pilgrimage is not a vacation. Its purpose is to draw closer to God, seek forgiveness, and offer prayers for yourself and others. Take time to read about the Jubilee indulgences and the spiritual practices tied to the Holy Doors.

3 Prepare practically

Plan ahead: Research travel options, accommodation, and visa requirements.

Pack wisely: Bring comfortable shoes, modest clothing suitable for churches, a Bible, a rosary, and a journal for prayer intentions.

Budget thoughtfully: Consider the costs of travel, meals, and guided tours of key sites.

Prayer and penance: Participate in Mass, Confession, and the recitation of prayers associated with the Jubilee indulgence.

Walk intentionally: Many pilgrims walk part or all of their journey to imitate the humility of Christ -- and to discover unexpected places and peoples. Indeed, pilgrimage is often filled with unexpected challenges, from travel delays to crowded basilicas. These moments are opportunities to practice patience and trust in God’s plan.

Engage with community: Pilgrimage is both a personal and communal journey. Share stories, prayers, and meals with fellow travelers.

Returning home: Living the pilgrimage

The end of the pilgrimage is not the end of its effects. Bring the graces you receive back into your daily life by continuing the practices of prayer and penance, sharing your experiences with others, and living with renewed faith and purpose.