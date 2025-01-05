American cardinal opens last of Rome’s Holy Doors (Photos)

Wisconsin native Cardinal James Michael Harvey, archpriest of St. Paul Outside the Walls since 2012, opened the last of Rome's Holy Doors for the Jubilee 2025 this January 5.
The first Holy Door was opened on Christmas Eve at St. Peter's Basilica by Pope Francis. The Pope also opened a Holy Door in a Roman prison.
And Holy Doors were opened at St. John Lateran by the vicar of Rome, newly named Cardinal Baldassare Reina, on the morning of December 29; and at St. Mary Major by Cardinal Rolandas Makrickas, Archpriest Coadjutor of the Marian Basilica, on January 1.
Cardinal Harvey stressed the invitation of the Jubilee: a renewed encounter with Christ.
"The opening of the Holy Door symbolizes the salvific passage opened by Christ with his incarnation, death, and resurrection. This rite invites all members of the Church to be reconciled with God and neighbor, something particularly necessary in these post-pandemic times marked by wars, tragedies, and global crises," the cardinal said in his homily.