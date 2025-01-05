New bluegrass Christmas tunes from The Hillbilly Thomists

With all the bustle of the Christmas season, we almost let this gem of a Christmas tune slip past us. Today, we’re listening to “Silent Night,” a brand new single from our favorite band of Dominican bluegrass players: The Hillbilly Thomists.
The Hillbilly Thomists released the holiday tune in the last weeks of Advent, just in time for the Christmas season. As a bluegrass band, the priests and friars of the band play the whole tune on acoustic instruments and perform at the slow pace that is befitting of a lullaby. We especially appreciated the slide guitar that gives the piece a thoroughly laid back feeling.
Arranged by the band’s own Fr. Justin Bolger, OP, it has a wholesome atmosphere that only grows more so as they add harmonies in the final verse. The Hillbilly Thomists' “Silent Night” is an instant classic that practically demands to be added to holiday playlists post haste. That the song is performed by priests makes it all the more special, as “Silent Night” was originally written by priest and writer Joseph Mohr, in 1818.
This was not, however, the only holiday release from The Hillbilly Thomists in 2024. Right at the beginning of December, the band dropped a new rendition of “Lo’ How a Rose E’er Blooming.” This hymn dates back to the 16th Century, first published in 1599, but it was performed long before then.
The Hillbilly Thomists give this storied Christmas carol a wonderful treatment, making time for both the fiddle and banjo to shine in solos. Similarly to “Silent Night” the group adds vocalists to the verse as the song progresses.
While it is an excellent showing from a band that released its 4th full length album in 2024, we only wish they had let the vocal harmonies shine in an a cappella section, which would have been appropriate for both Christmas carols and the bluegrass vocal tradition. Maybe next time.
Hear more excellent music from the Hillbilly Thomists, and explore their 2024 album Marigold, on Spotify, Apple Music, or your favorite streaming service. Be sure to follow them on YouTube to keep up with all their releases.