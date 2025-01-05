Reclaiming our homes and families for Christ with a powerful tradition

This Epiphany, let’s bring back this powerful tradition and write Christ’s protection and blessing on our homes.

As January begins and we celebrate the Feast of the Epiphany, Catholics can bring back an ancient and powerful tradition that reminds us of our Christian mission in the midst of ordinary life.

The Epiphany chalk blessing helps us carry the Christmas spirit in our hearts all year. This beautiful custom dates back to the Middle Ages and is a tangible, hands-on way to dedicate our homes to Christ at the start of a new year.

This Epiphany, let’s bring back this tradition and write Christ’s protection and blessing on our homes, wherever we are in the world.

A simple formula: “20 + C + M + B + 25”

The basic rubric is simple: Use blessed chalk to write “20 + C + M + B + 25” above your door.

Here is the meaning of each part of this formula:



The numbers “20” and “25” represent the present year. They frame the letters to show that what the letters symbolize is happening literally in this year.



The crosses represent Christ and his protection.

The C, M, B has a double meaning:



C, M, and B can stand for the traditional names of the Magi: Caspar, Melchior, and Balthasar. No one knows exactly how long the Wise Men journeyed, but it could have taken up to 12 months by camel. Like the Wise Men who traveled all year before finding Christ, we too prepare to spend the year ahead journeying toward Christ in our hearts.



C, M, and B also stands for the Latin blessing “Christus mansionem benedicat”: “May Christ bless this house.” These words are very fitting to place above a front door.

Why do we use chalk? This humble rock carries deep significance. Chalk is used to teach, so in blessing our homes, we declare them as places of learning and growing in faith. Chalk is also temporary, reminding us that our earthly dwellings are temporary as we journey toward our eternal home in heaven.

How to do the blessing

Along with the inscription, certain prayers are traditionally said. You can read exactly how to bless your home with Epiphany chalk here.

You might also consider adding some of these elements:



Light a candle to represent Christ, the Light of the World



Sprinkle holy water in each room to continue blessing your home



Sing “We Three Kings” or another Epiphany hymn

The blessing is simple but rich in meaning, so that even young children can take part. Like the Advent wreath and other sacramentals, this tradition brings a sense of wonder to ordinary life, planting seeds of faith deep in our children’s hearts.

Throughout the year, the chalk marks can be a daily reminder to make our homes places of Christian welcome and witness. When visitors ask about the mysterious markings, we have a natural opportunity to joyfully share about our faith.

In our increasingly secular world, this tradition helps reclaim our homes as domestic churches, the ecclesia domestica Christ calls us to build.