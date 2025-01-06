Aleteia
Nun named to head Vatican dicastery, first woman in role

Sister Simona Brambilla

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

Sister Brambilla participates in the Synod in 2023.

I.Media - published on 01/06/25
The Italian Consolata Missionary will now be in charge of the Vatican's office that oversees consecrated life.

Italian nun Simona Brambilla, former superior general of the Missionary Sisters of the Consolata, has become the first woman prefect of a dicastery of the Roman Curia, the Holy See Press Office announced on January 6, 2025.

Tags:
Pope FrancisRoman CuriaWomen
